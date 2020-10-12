Moment speeding Tesla crashes into California home during police pursuit

By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:14 EDT, 12 October 2020 | Updated: 17:17 EDT, 12 October 2020

Police in California are searching for a driver of a speeding Tesla who crashed into a home during a high-speed police pursuit and then fled the wreckage on foot, leaving behind an injured passenger.

The California Highway Patrol had reportedly attempted to pull over the currently unidentified motorist, who was driving black Tesla Model 3, at around 9:20pm for reckless driving on the westbound 10 Freeway, in Covina, on Saturday night.

Officers reportedly called off the pursuit after three minutes because the motorist continued to drive recklessly at speeds of around 90 mph, before exiting on Azuza Avenue, Sergeant Camrin Servio said.

Moments later, police said they observed debris on surface streets and found that the Tesla had slammed into the garage of a home near the intersection of Workman and Hollenbeck avenues.

A woman, believed to be a passenger in the Tesla, was found in inside the vehicle with moderate injuries.

Paramedics were seen strapping her to a gurney and wheeling her into an ambulance. She was transported to Pomona Valley Medical Center in a stable condition.

The driver, meanwhile, was nowhere to be found after fleeing the scene on foot.

Authorities say they searched the surrounding area for the motorist for two hours but to no avail.

According to the homeowners, the Tesla hit a utility pole then plowed into two vehicles on their driveway before crashing into another car inside their garage.

A surveillance camera stationed outside the property captured the speeding vehicle moments before the crash.

The images show the electric car striking an object in the distance, prompting a flurry of sparks, before the car spins out and the right-hand side of its rear bumper collides with a stationary SUV.

The severity of the impact causes a thick plume of smoke to erupt as the two vehicles collide and crash into a third car, which is also parked outside the home.

Part of the garage wall is also seen collapsing under the impact of the crash.

The homeowner was inside the house watching TV when the crash happened, but the car narrowly missed the room he was sitting in and he was unharmed.

Nobody else inside the home was injured either, the homeowner said.

Crews tried to tow the Tesla away from the scene early Sunday but were fearful the the garage’s roof would collapse.

It was eventually removed successfully without incident later the same morning, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the pursuit, while Covina police will handle the crash.

Officials have provided no further details about the incident.

A description of the suspect was not offered, but the individual is wanted on suspicion of felony reckless driving.

t was eventually removed successfully without incident, police confirmed