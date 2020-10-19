Monarchs advise Akeredolu on job creation

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Monarchs in Ondo State under the auspices of 130 Krown Obas have urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to repay people’s confidence in his administration with the creation of jobs in critical sectors.

The traditional rulers in a congratulatory message to Governor Akeredolu on his victory in the October 10 election said the votes from their subjects were reward for hard work.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting President of the 130 Krown Obas, Akapinsa of Ipinsa, Oba Olufunmilayo Omoniyi and the Secretary, Adapogun of Ipogun, Oba Oluwadare Ojo.

The monarchs noted that the re-election of Akeredolu was a reflection of his administration’ achievements in the last three and a half years.

They said the votes of their subjects were reward for the governor’s rededication, sincerity and boldness in providing leadership and meeting the yearnings of the masses.

The statement said: “We are satisfied with the performances and professionalism of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives that led to huge success of the governorship election.

“The royal fathers advise Governor Akeredolu to be magnanimous in victory and serve Ondo State people more than ever before.

“We urge residents to keep the peace and sustain their support for the Akeredolu administration. We pray God to continue to guide and guard our dear Governor Akeredolu and enrich him with more knowledge and wisdom to lead us to a higher level.”