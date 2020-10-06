More Palliatives On The Way For Nigerians – Prof. Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has revealed to Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari understands the pains and burdens they are going through primarily because of the economic situation aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Osinbajo, speaking with state house correspondents through his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said that for this reason, the Federal Government is considering palliatives that can offer succour to the people.

Recall that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global economy and the Federal Government moved to distribute palliatives to cushion the effect.

The VP said, “We fully understand that we must have a way of ensuring that the pain that people feel, the economic difficulty that people are going through, that we are able to address those as much as possible.

“Which is why even in our current discussions with labour, one of the issues we are looking at include, what sort of palliatives are possible for the Nigerian people. In what ways can we reduce the burden and how quickly can we do so.”

Osinbajo further said that one of those issues the government has looked at is how to reduce the cost of gas and Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol and that the government wants to make sure that Nigerians are able to go about their businesses buying cheaper energy.

“…one of the ways is by using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). And the government has committed to do the conversion. First of all, we are starting with commercial vehicles,” Osinbajo explained.

