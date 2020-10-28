more-research-needed-on-covid-19-reinfection—bangladeshi-experts

Health experts in Bangladesh have stressed the need to do more research to know about the rapid loss of antibodies in asymptomatic COVID-19 infected people, calling for people to stay vigilant.

They also noted the importance of genome sequencing in order to understand more about COVID-19 reinfection.

Prof. Samir Saha, the Executive Director of Child Health Research Foundation, said that 29 people had so far been recorded to be re-infected with COVID-19 worldwide.

In Bangladesh, there have also been unproven reports of second- and third-time infections.

“We can confirm whether they are re-infected with the same virus or new ones through genome sequencing.

Nothing can be said before a study is done in this regard,’’ said the professor.

He made the remarks following the study on COVID-19 infected people by Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori, a global market research firm revealed on Tuesday that the proportion of people with detectable antibodies was falling over time.

Nazrul Islam, a noted virologist and former Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said that antibodies in the COVID-19 infected people normally stay approximately three to four months.

But the prevalence of antibodies in asymptomatic cases was very low. So, they are at greater risk of re-infection and their health conditions might turn critical.

Lots of things about the coronavirus are still unknown to scientists.

Therefore, the patients who have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic should strictly follow health guidelines, he added.

Bangladesh has reported 401,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total. Out of which 318,123 have recovered.

Vanguard News Nigeria