More than 40 million coronavirus cases worldwide

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays disinfectant of his colleague inside an ambulance by Saint Petersburg’s Pokrovskaya hospital on October 5, 2020. – Russia on October 5 recorded a rise in coronavirus cases close to the maximum level in May but it has stopped short of reimposing strict lockdown measures. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed 40 million on Monday, according to an AFP tally at 0715 GMT based on official sources.

A total of 40,000,234 infections and 1,113,896 deaths have been recorded across the globe.

More than half the global caseload has come in the three hardest-hit countries: the United States with 8,154,935 infections, India with 7,550,273 and Brazil 5,235,344.

In just the last seven days more than that 2.5 million cases have been reported, the highest weekly number since Covid-19 emerged in China late last year.

The increase can only partly be explained by a sharp increase in testing and still likely does not include a large number of less severe or asymptomatic cases.

