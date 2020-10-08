More than 900 Covid-19 cases identified in Northern Ireland

More than 900 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the North in the last 24 hours.

According to figures released by the Northern Ireland Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday afternoon, 923 more people have tested positive for the virus.

One more coronavirus-related death was reported, bringing the total recorded by the Department to 587.

The North’s Executive is to meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the need for further restrictions as case numbers continue to rise. Among the proposals expected to be considered by ministers are an increase in fines for breaches of the regulations, and an expansion of the wearing of face coverings.

It is the second time in less than a week that the number of new positive cases of Covid-19 in the North has surpassed 900.

On Friday it reported its highest total of daily positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 934 people confirmed to have the virus.

In the last seven days 4,674 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the North, out of a total of 17,110 since the start of the pandemic.

Derry and Strabane remains the area of greatest concern, with 1,062 cases diagnosed in the last seven days. The number of cases per 100,000 of population over the last seven days has risen to 705.

New restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus came into effect in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area on Monday.

Hospitality venues are closed to all but takeaway and delivery services and outdoor service, and people have been advised to avoid travelling into and out of the area.

Clusters

The North’s chief scientific adviser, Professor Ian Young, told the Assembly’s health committee on Thursday that more than half of the cases in identifiable clusters in Derry and Strabane were associated with the hospitality sector.

In Belfast 1,171 people were confirmed to have the virus in the last seven days, but with a greater population than Derry and Strabane the rate per 100,000 remains lower, at 343. Rates are also high in Newry, Mourne and Down and Mid Ulster.

A total of 120 patients with coronavirus are now being treated in the North’s hospitals, with 15 people in intensive care.

Questioned by the Alliance MLA, Paula Bradshaw, about how and where the virus was spreading, Prof Young said that initially the evidence suggested that the majority of cases were as consequence of household transmission, and so restrictions focused on household mixing.

“At present, the largest group of cases that are being identified are described as community transmission,” he said.

“Community transmission is a fairly broad basket which includes a wide range of settings . . . that will include the hospitality sector and sports venues.

“Often what the contact tracing service find is that when there’s a cluster, that individuals have been mixing not just in an individual setting but in multiple settings, for example a cluster associated with a sporting club, on investigation it may turn out that individuals have mixed in the sporting context but subsequently also in a social context, either in the hospitality sector or in a household setting.

“The decisions are difficult, they are not straight forward and the evidence is not straight forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the North’s economy minister, Diane Dodds, warned that an earlier prediction that the number of people unemployed in Northern Ireland could rise to 100,000 by the end of 2020 now looked “optimistic” as it had been based on no additional tightening of the coronavirus regulations.

“The consequences of further restrictions will be job losses and a spike in unemployment,” she said.

Ms Dodds reiterated the call by ministers for support from the UK Treasury if there is to be another lockdown, saying that Northern Ireland could not absorb the financial impact.

“We simply as an Executive do not have the financial firepower to support businesses in Northern Ireland in the way that we would have done through schemes that were introduced at a national level earlier in the year,” she said. Additional reporting – PA