More ZLP members defect to APC

Osagie Otabor, Akure

CHAIRMAN of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo East Local Government Olamigoke Busayo has led several members of the party to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olamigoke had resigned from the ZLP before leading some members to the APC.

He said they were moved to leave the ZLP because of the achievements of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the desire to belong to the mainstream of Ondo State politics.

Ondo State APC Chairman Ade Adetimehin said the ZLP fortunes have crumbled with the collapse of its structure in Ondo East.

He described the former ZLP chairman as a notable politician and an asset to any party.

Adetimehin urged the defectors to go to their wards and vote for Akeredolu on Saturday.

“We don’t discriminate in APC. Your efforts and commitment to the party, particularly now that we are going into an election, will stand you out for recognition.”