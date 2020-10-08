Morgan Wallen DROPPED as Saturday Night Live musical guest…after he was caught partying maskless

Morgan Wallen will no longer appear as this week’s musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

NBC decision to drop Wallen comes after the 27-year-old country singer was caught on video partying mask-less at a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this past Saturday, as per Deadline.

Wallen confirmed the unfortunate news in a video published to his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon.

Bye bye: Morgan Wallen will no longer appear as this week’s musical guest on Saturday Night Live

‘It’s a tough video for me to make but a necessary one,’ began Wallen, who filmed the ‘tough video’ in his New York City hotel room, where he had been staying in anticipation for Saturday’s show.

He explained that he ‘got a call’ from those in charge at Saturday Night Live informing him that he would not be able to perform on the show’s upcoming episode because he violated ‘COVID protocols.’

He went on to say that he ‘understands’ SNL’s decision, but that he is ‘NOT positive for COVID.’

The singer admitted that his ‘actions this past weekend were shortsighted’ and that they have now affected his ‘long-term goals and [his] dreams.’

‘I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down… I think have growing up to do.’

Taking responsibility: Wallen confirmed the unfortunate news in a video published to his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon

Violations: He explained that he ‘got a call’ from those in charge at Saturday Night Live informing him that he would not be able to perform on the show’s upcoming episode because he violated ‘COVID protocols’

Morgan stated that he feels as if he has ‘lost [himself] a little bit’ and the has be ‘trying to find joy in the wrong places,’ presumably referencing to his reckless partying amid a pandemic.

‘I don’t know, It’s left me with less joy, so I am gonna try and work on that. I’m gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself.

‘I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect [SNL’s] decision, once again.’

Repercussions: The singer admitted that his ‘actions this past weekend were shortsighted’ and that they have now affected his ‘long-term goals and [his] dreams’

Second chance: Morgan revealed that Saturday Night Live’s executive producer Lorne Michaels, 75, ‘gave [him] a lot of encouragement’ following his removal from the week’s episode

Morgan revealed that Saturday Night Live’s executive producer Lorne Michaels, 75, ‘gave [him] a lot of encouragement’ following his removal from the week’s episode.

He claimed that Lorne told him the show would ‘find another time’ for him to ‘make up’ is performance and that Lorne’s kindness ‘means a lot to [him].’

‘And lastly, I know that I am taking some heat, a lot of heat, but I just wanted to let you all know that your messages of encouragement haven’t gone unnoticed either.

Taking a break: ‘It may be a second before you hear from me for a while, but I’m gonna go work on me and I appreciate y’all respecting that and I’ll talk to you soon. Love you!’ Morgan concluded

‘It may be a second before you hear from me for a while, but I’m gonna go work on me and I appreciate y’all respecting that and I’ll talk to you soon. Love you!’ Morgan concluded.

As for who will be replacing Wallen as this week’s musical guest, NBC has yet to reveal any potential acts.

As well as appearing to go mask-free for much of the recorded night out on Saturday, Wallen was also filmed kissing what appeared to be multiple women.

He was in Alabama for the football game against Texas A&M over the weekend.

Uh-oh: Country star Morgan Wallen was caught partying maskless in social media videos that surfaced Wednesday

In the video, uploaded to a fan’s TikTok, Wallen could be seen kissing a brunette and a blonde woman.

The woman, who posed while close to the mask-free singer, captioned the videos ‘I met morgan wallen last night…’

Morgan, who flipped off the camera in one image, did have a bandanna around his neck, however it did not cover his nose and mouth per CDC recommendations.

Last Friday, the apparently excited musician tweeted of his forthcoming appearance, ‘Doesn’t get much bigger than this when it comes to television. Thank you @nbcsnl for having a good ole boy and his friends on to sing our stories.’

Making new friends: According to the social media post, the Whiskey Glasses hitmaker was at a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday when the compromising footage was shot

Player: As well as appearing to go mask-free for much of the recorded night out, the Tennessee native was also filmed kissing what appeared to be multiple women. Seen here last month

Accompanying the caption was an image showing that he was supposed to star in the October 10 episode of SNL, alongside host Bill Burr.

However given the risk of spreading the potentially fatal COVID-19 amid a pandemic, that appearance might now be in jeopardy.

Last weekend marked the NBC hit’s first show back in the studio after the cast were forced to complete the previous season from home due to the pandemic.

DailyMail.com have reached out to both Wallen and Saturday Night Live for comment.

The big game: Wallen [L] seen here attending the football game against Texas A&M over the weekend

Good times: The country crooner gets up close and personal with another woman over the weekend

Big night: More images from the TikTok videos showed a lot of drinking and socializing in the largely mask-free bar

Wallen’s night out comes amid an ongoing political controversy at the White House, with many high profile figures being struck down by the coronavirus following a ‘superspreader’ event.

Numerous people, including US President Donald Trump himself are believed to have been infected at a Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett less than two weeks ago.

Apart from Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, White House aide Hope Hicks, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and three Republican US Senators, seven others have so far tested positive for the virus following the event.

Tempting fate: Last Friday, the apparently excited musician tweeted of his forthcoming appearance, ‘Doesn’t get much bigger than this when it comes to television’

Superspreaders: Wallen’s night out comes amid an ongoing political controversy at the White House, with many high profile figures being struck down by the coronavirus following a ‘superspreader’ event in honor of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett

x