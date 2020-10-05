World News

Moscow Invites Chemical-Weapons Watchdog to Russia in Navalny Case

MOSCOW—Russia has invited the leading international chemical-weapons watchdog to help with the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who German authorities said was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent, in the latest development in an incident that has drawn international condemnation. 

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Monday it had received a request from Moscow to deploy a team to Russia and was in consultations over exactly what kind of assistance it could provide. 

The…

