Moses wins in Spartak’s debut

Victor Moses played a crucial role in Spartak Moscow 3-2 away win to Brian Idowu’s Khimki in the Russian Premier League.

Two days after joining Spartak Moscow on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign from Chelsea FC of England, Moses replaced Nail Umyarov in the 55 minutes.

Unlike Moses who came into the game in the second half, Idowu was on for 90minutes but he could save his team from going down at home to their visitor.

A delighted Moses said after the match: “Delighted to make my debut for this great club! Great to start with a win. Hopefully the start of many.”

Read Also: Mixed reactions greet 60 sports icons

Spartak sit second in the table, level on 24 points with Zenit St Petersburg.

Moses moved to Russia after spells in Turkey and Italy last season, firstly at Fenerbahce and then at Inter Milan, who he represented in the Europa League final.

The 29-year-old Moses first moved on loan to Fenerbahce in January 2019 and scored five times in 23 appearances during his year in Turkey.

He switched to the Serie A side 12 months later, where he linked up once again with Antonio Conte, with whom he had won the Premier League title and FA Cup at Chelsea.

Moses made seven starts and 13 sub appearances, one of those off the bench coming in that Europa League final, which was narrowly lost to Sevilla.