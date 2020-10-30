World News Most Conservative Christians Support Trump. Will They Help Him Win Again? By Elizabeth Dias 3 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 White evangelicals have time and again offered uncompromising support for President Trump when he needed it the most. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments