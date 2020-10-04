Mother allegedly kills her children because husband married second wife

The Kano State Police Command on Saturday said it has launched a manhunt for a woman whose two kids were found dead in a pool of their own blood.

The woman allegedly killed the children in protest of her husband’s decision to take another wife. The incident happened while the husband was staying with his new wife in another house.

The woman, only identified as Hauwa, also allegedly violently assaulted other residents who attempted to apprehend her while fleeing the scene of the alleged crime.

The police spokesperson for Kano State, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident that occurred at Sagagi, Disco quarters in Kano metropolis.

A community head in the area, Ahmad Bello, told reporters that the incident happened while the husband was spending time with his new wife in another house, as both women were not staying in the same apartment.

An uncle to the deceased children, Sadiq Aminu, said the relationship between Hauwa and her husband had soured since the husband took another wife.

He identified the deceased children as Yusuf Ibrahim, aged five and his sister, Zahra Ibrahim, aged three.

He added that the mother stabbed the deceased children several times until they stopped breathing, while her oldest daughter Zainab, aged 10, watched on.

The Kano police said they are investigating the situation and would address a press conference as soon as investigations were completed, while they gather more details about the incident.

