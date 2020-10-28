mother-and-two-children-found-dead-at-south-dublin-house

Gardaí are investigating the deaths of a woman and two children in south Dublin on Wednesday.

A house in a Ballinteer has been sealed off, and gardaí are investigating if foul play was a factor in the deaths.

It is understood the deceased are a mother and her two children, both of whom were of national school age.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at a residential property in south Dublin where the bodies of two children and an adult have been discovered. There is no further information available at this time,” Garda Headquarters said in a statement.

The dead woman was married and lived at the property in Ballinteer with her two children, a boy and a girl.

Early indications suggest neighbours became concerned for the welfare of the woman and her children and raised the alarm.

When the house was entered the bodies of the mother and her children were discovered, and the scene was sealed off.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed, and the remains of the woman and her children were still at the scene on Wednesday afternoon where they were expected to undergo a preliminary examination by a pathologist later in the day.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are also due to examine the house.

More to follow . . .