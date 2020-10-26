mother-of-six-krechelle-carter-who-weighed-140kg-drops-half-her-body-weight-in-a-year

A young mother-of-six who weighed 140 kilos has shed half her body size in an astonishing body transformation.

Krechelle Carter, from Adelaide, has been regularly documenting her weight loss on social media where she detailed her exact fitness and meal plans.

The 30-year-old – who was diagnosed with a chronic illness – said her weight escalated after months of bed rest, multiple surgeries, steroids and medications.

But determined to get on top of her weight once and for all, she lost 70 kilos in just 12 months after undergoing a lifestyle overhaul.

Before and after: Krechelle Carter, from Adelaide, who weighed 140 kilos (left) has shed half her body size (right) in an astonishing body transformation

Determined to get on top of her weight once and for all, she lost 70 kilos within one year after she tweaked her diet and exercised regularly

What Krechelle’s typical day on a plate looks like BREAKFAST: Boiled egg slice of ham MORNING SNACK: An orange LUNCH: Grilled chicken broccoli AFTERNOON SNACK: Protein shake with coffee DINNER: Lentil soup

‘It has been a year (about 70kg gone but look at that face, she’s happy). A year since I decided I would try to break free of all the tablets and operations and diseases,’ Krechelle, who blogs under Eight At Home, wrote on Instagram.

‘I remember having a moment where I thought what’s the worst that happens if you start today? Your one day into forever. Is that such a bad thing?

‘I know it feels hard and scary. But it would be scarier to die in this bed and never of tried that day you got the feeling you could. And I’ve been trying every day since.’

Before her remarkable weight loss, Krechelle said she struggled with her daily life.

‘I couldn’t stand for longer than 45 minutes without my feet ballooning and feeling out of breath,’ she wrote in a post in June.

But her turning point came when she wanted to be able to ‘keep up with my kids’.

She went from walking 1,500 steps a day to 15,000 steps, and going from 3,000 calories a day to just 1,500 to 2,000.

The mother has been regularly documenting her weight loss on social media where she detailed her exact fitness and meal plans (pictured six months into her weight loss journey)

Krechelle pictured (right) after losing 60 kilos. In July, the mother revealed her diet included two litres of water, cutting down on sugar, and eating just 120 grams of protein a day

‘I don’t follow any type of eating. I would say I’m closest to Mediterranean, except I don’t have fish and instead chicken. Again it what works for me,’ she explained.

‘But I eat pretty clean unprocessed food. I eat mostly high protein meals between hours and fast for 16 hours minimum. I have two coffees a day and 2L of water (that may increase due to exercise as may protein).

‘I normally go for a six to 10km walk with the dogs. And do 45 minutes of weights once the kids are in bed. I’m happy. I’m healthy.’

And while she now leads a healthier lifestyle, Krechelle said she still treats herself to her favourite foods.

‘I have rest days and days where I eat ice cream,’ she explained.

‘I have good balance and it doesn’t feel like I’m trying to loose weight or restrict myself, I’m just living a healthy sustainable life.’

Her most recent exercises included walking 10,000 to 20,000 a day, running five kilometres in 56 minutes, playing netball, doing weight lifting workouts, walking her dogs, hiking or jogging up to four times a week.

Pictured here 11 months apart: Krechelle went from walking 1,500 steps a day to up to 20,000

Krechelle has since been sharing her amazing body transformation as she hopes her journey inspires others to follow suit

Krechelle has since been sharing her ‘before’ and ‘after’ body transformation as she hopes her journey inspires others to follow suit.

‘If I continued the way I was, it would have killed me. Now I still have these struggles but no where near as bad as I did this time last year,’ she explained.

‘And that’s why I share my story. As living proof of where hard work can take you and also to keep track of my progress. I talk about it so passionately because I have had health problems that I could not change.

‘I have had problems that are one in a million. And at times I’ve felt that’s rather unfair. But you know what else is unfair, putting my body through another second of being overweight when I was in control of that.

‘It was a hard road to take but it’s been worth every minute. This isn’t a tale about hating on myself as a bigger person it’s about me learning to love myself enough to give myself the best chance I can at living my life to its fullest most extensive.

‘And I promise you this the version of me would not make it as far as the version of me on the right. While I don’t lose weight to weigh a certain number or look a certain way. I am losing weight. And I am proud of that.’