Mother-to-be runs a mile in just 5.25 minutes while NINE months pregnant

A mother-to-be has caused a frenzy online after running a mile in just 5.25 minutes while nine months pregnant.

Makenna Myler, originally from Australia but now based in California, has been training six times a week during her pregnancy and was challenged by her partner to run a mile under eight minutes during her final month, BuzzFeed reported.

Hitting the track a week before her due date, the 28-year-old smashed expectations and completed the task in 5.25minutes. The average mile time for a woman is 10.40minutes, according to Runner’s World.

After a video of the feat was shared to TikTok, viewers were quick to praise the woman for her amazing stamina and speed, and joked that they can ‘barely run up their steps or to the fridge’.

Makenna, a product trainer, told BuzzFeed that she’d been running five to six times a day throughout her pregnancy, with the fitness fanatic’s personal best being 4.43 for a mile, according to her athletic.net profile.

In 2018, Makenna, who is due today, represented the US at the Edinburgh Cross-Country International Challenge.

Explaining her approach to running while pregnant, she said: ‘I cut back my mileage a lot and have been a lot slower but I have been very particular with my strength training to make sure my pelvic shift and added weight doesn’t cause any injury.’

After two doctors said it was OK to continue training, she decided to keep up her activity and also told her husband she’d still be able to run at least a 7-minute mile when further along.

‘To keep me motivated, he said he would give me $100 if I could break eight minutes doing the mile at nine-months pregnant,’ Makenna said.

She smashed that challenge, reaching under six minutes, and the video of her feat has more than 3million views on TikTok since being posted one week ago.

New runners often make between 12 and 15 minutes per mile, while elite marathon runners complete the distance in around four to five minutes.

Social media users were quick to praise Makenna for her impressive run, with one writing: ‘A nine months pregnant woman ran a 5:25 mile and I can barely run up my steps.’

Another joked: ‘I just watched a nine month pregnant lady run a mile in under six minutes… I don’t even run to my fridge.’

A third added: ‘Just watched a video of a woman that ran a five-minute mile at nine months pregnant. I cleaned the floors downstairs and had to catch my breath afterwards. I have no words.’