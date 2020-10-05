Mother Uses Cutlass To Stab Her Children To Death After Husband Married Second Wife In Kano (Photos)

An envious mother in Diso village, Gwale Local Government area of Kano State, Hauwa Aminu, has been arrested for hacking her two children to death with a cutlass because her husband, one Ibrahim Haruna Aminu, married a second wife.

It was gathered that the woman stabbed the children many times with a cutlass until they stopped breathing.

The incident happened while the husband was staying with his new wife in another house.

According to a family source, Hauwa had been living with envy and jealousy ever since Aminu married another wife, leading to her killing her own children with the cutlass.

The spokesman of the Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the development in a statement while parading the suspect in Kano on Sunday, adding that they received information that the suspect allegedly hacked her two children to death with a cutlass.

The statement read:

“On the 03/10/2020 at about 1130hrs, information received revealed that one Hauwa’u Habibu ‘f’ 26 years old of Diso Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State attacked and killed her two biological children by name Irfan Ibrahim ‘m’ 6 years old and Zuhura Ibrahim ‘f’ 3 years old and wounded one Aisha Sadiq ‘f’ 10 years old, her nephew of the same address, and fled to an unknown destination,” the statement reads.

“Team of detectives immediately rushed to the scene and took the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano where a Medical Doctor confirmed the two children dead, whereas the said Aisha Sadiq was transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, treated and discharged,”

“The Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Habu A. Sani, psc raised and directed a team of Operation Puff Adder led by SP Nasiru Gusau, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Gwale Division to arrest the suspect within 24hours. The suspect was arrested on the same date at about 2250hrs,”

“On preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to have locked up their dwelling house, used cutlass and Aluminium made Pestle and attacked the three helpless children, causing severe injuries on different parts of their bodies where the quick intervention of the Police saved Aisha to live and give the horrific story.

Haruna said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Ahmad, has ordered the case to be transferred to the Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), for discrete investigation.

More photos of the children:

