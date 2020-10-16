Motorists groan as protesters block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Motorists on Friday groaned over gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as a result of protest against the disbanded Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARs).

[FILES] EndSARS protesters barricade Lagos-Ibadan expressway tollgate yesterday. PHOTO: FEMI ADEBESIN-KUTI

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions as they blocked the expressway, causing gridlock.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the situation reports that the gridlock affected both lanes of the expressway.

The gridlock which started from Mowe axis of the expressway in Obafemi-Owode Local Government, Ogun, had extended to Magboro end of Lagos axis.

Passengers who could not bear with the gridlock were, however, seen trekking.

Some of the motorists, who spoke with NAN expressed their displeasure over the situation.

Mr Muyiwa Akande, a commercial driver, told NAN that he had been in the gridlock for more than five hours as at the time of filing this report.

Akande, who explained that he left Ibadan around 8 a.m for Lagos, said he was still in the gridlock as at 1p.m.

“Ordinarily, this journey should not to take me more than one and half hours maximum but I have spent more than five hours in the gridlock.

“This is terrible and something urgent must be done,” he said.

Another driver, Mr Ismail Olayiwola, said he left Osogbo as early as 7 a.m with the hope of getting to Lagos before 11a.m but was surprised to meet the gridlock in Mowe.

Olayiwola said he had spent more than six hours in the gridlock.

He appealed to the youths to put a stop to the protest for the sake of the masses.

Some passengers, who could not bear the pain of the gridlock and took to trekking also spoke with NAN correspondent.

Miss Charity Nwafor, said he had been in the gridlock for more than seven hours and could no longer bear the pain of sitting in the bus.

Nwafor said that she left Ibadan around 6 a.m but was still in the gridlock as at 12 noon.

She said that since she could no longer bear it, she had decided to trek from Ibafo to Berger to safe time.

“I cannot bear it any longer and there is no hope in sight that the situation will improve.

“That is why I have to embark on trekking to my destination,” Nwafor said.

