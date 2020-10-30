mourinho-slams-tottenham’s-‘bad-performance’-after-antwerp-defeat

Tottenham’s Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho gestures during UEFA Europa League football Group J first-leg football match between Royal Antwerp FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Bosuilstadion in Antwerp on October 29, 2020.

JOHN THYS / AFP

Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho was in a foul mood after his side’s shocking defeat in the hands of Belgian side, Royal Antwerp on Thursday night.

Mourinho took to his instagram handle to show his displeasure at his side’s lack lustre performance whch saw them lose 1-0 to top of the log Belgium Division A side.

”Bad perfomances deserve bad results. Hope everyone in this bus is as upset as I am. Tomorow 11 AM training”. he wrote

Gareth Bale and Dele Alli were among those handed a start in Belgium, but a poor first-half display saw them trail to Lior Refaelov’s 29th-minute strike.

Mourinho was unimpressed with what he saw and Alli was one of four men substituted at the break, the second time in three starts this season he has not made it out for the second half.

Harry Kane came on for Gareth Bale 13 minutes into the second half, but the Spurs skipper was also unable to ignite a comeback as Antwerp proved defensively solid to hang on for the win.

Even with all those changes, Spurs finished the match without creating a real opening of note, slipping to their first defeat since the opening day in limp style, blowing their Europa League group surprisingly wide open in the process