Mozambique: Attorney-General’s Office Takes Over Vuma Investigation

Maputo — Mozambique’s Attorney-General’s Office (PGR) has taken over the investigations into the attempted assassination on 11 July, of Agostinho Vuma, the chairperson of the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA), reports Friday’s issue of the independent newssheet “Carta de Mocambique”.

Initially investigations were in the hands of the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC). But at a press conference he gave on Wednesday, Vuma said that nobody in the justice system had contacted him since his return from medical treatment in South Africa.

It was immediately after this press conference, that Vuma was interviewed by the PGR.

According to the paper’s source, the PGR asked Salimo to recognise a citizen known as “Salimo”. Shortly after the assassination attempt, a security guard at the building where Vuma’s office is located told reporters that Vuma recognized one of the gunmen and named him as “Salimo”. The guard said he heard Vuma cry out “Salimo, what have I done?”

But at the press conference Vuma said he could not remember ever uttering the word “Salimo”

“Carta de Mocambique” added that the PGR also interviewed two women as witnesses on Wednesday, naming one of them as Yara Cossa.

The paper’s source added that the PGR is working with a list of suspects who may have ordered the hit on Vuma. It did not name any of these suspects.