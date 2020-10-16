Mozambique: Health Ministry Reports Further 145 Cases of Covid-19

Maputo — Mozambique’s Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, on Thursday announced the diagnosis of a further 145 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, she said that, since the start of the pandemic, 162,335 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,613 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,187 of the tests were administered in public facilities and 426 in private laboratories. Of all the samples tested, 575 were from Maputo city, 191 from Nampula, 189 from Manica, 163 from Cabo Delgado, 132 from Maputo province, 101 from Gaza, 95 from Zambezia, 69 from Sofala, 51 from Inhambane and 47 from Tete.

1,468 of the tests gave negative results, and 145 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases, since the first one was diagnosed on 22 March, to 10,537. Of the new cases, 138 are Mozambicans, five are Ukrainian and two are Portuguese.

80 of the cases are men or boys and 65 are women or girls. 15 are children under the age of 15, and eight are over 65 years old. Once again, the great majority of the cases are from Maputo city (95) and Maputo province (20). Thus Maputo city and province account for 79 per cent of the new cases. There were also 12 cases from Zambezia, seven from Tete, five from Cabo Delgado, four from Manica and two from Nampula.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Matsinhe said that, in the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but eight new patients were admitted. This brings to 34 the number of patients under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (33 in Maputo city and one in Tete).

24 of those hospitalised are men and ten are women. Only nine are under 45 years old, 11 are in the 45-59 year age group, and 14 are in the most vulnerable group, aged 60 and above.

Matsinhe described the clinical condition of 14 of the patients as “moderate”. 19 are in a serious condition and one is critically ill. They are suffering from a variety of other chronic illnesses in addition to Covid-19. 51.9 per cent of the patients have diabetes, and 40.7 per cent have high blood pressure.

She added that a further 179 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (109 in Maputo province, 41 in Maputo city, 13 in Zambezia, nine in Cabo Delgado and seven in Tete). This brings the number of recoveries to 8,214, which is 78 per cent of all those diagnosed as positive since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, the geographical distribution of all 10,537 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 4,943; Maputo province, 1,799; Cabo Delgado, 746; Zambezia, 740; Nampula, 600; Tete, 384; Gaza, 368; Sofala, 330; Inhambane, 264; Niassa, 239; Manica, 116.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 10,537 confirmed cases, of whom 8,214 have made a complete recovery and 2,246 are active cases. 77 Covid-19 patients have died, 73 from the disease and four from other causes.

Matsinhe warned against a slackening of the preventive measures ordered by the health authorities to slow down the spread of Covid-19. She noted that many people are not wearing masks correctly, letting them dangle from their necks, or leaving their noses exposed.

“This situation does not help reduce the number of infected people, and ensures that we continue to have an average of over 100 new cases a day”, she said. “This points to the need for all of us to strengthen compliance with the measures of prevention”.