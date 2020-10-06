Mozambique: Nine Dead in Mucojo Militant Attack

Maputo — Since last Wednesday, islamist terrorists have attacked eight villages in the Mucojo administrative post, in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, reports Tuesday’s issue of the independent newssheet “Mediafax”.

The villages attacked are Mocojo-sede, Pangane, Nambo, Runho, Rueia, Messano, Naunde, and Manica. At least nine people are known to have died in these attacks, and the terrorists burnt down the official residence of the head of Pangane locality, and an unspecified number of houses.

It is not clear how many terrorists are taking part in the Mucojo offensive. Local sources cited by “Mediafax” speak of 300 bandits attacking a position held by just 50 members of the Mozambican defence and security forces.

By Monday, about 1,000 people, fleeing from the Mucojo villages, had arrived in Macomia town. They are destitute, and those who have no relatives in the town have been accommodated in a local primary school. But they lack food and basic hygiene conditions.

The terrorists appear to be emptying the villages. “Mediafax” reports that few people have tried to remain in the villages, and at this rate the whole of the Mucojo administrative post will be uninhabited.

It s now exactly three years since Islamist terrorism came to Cabo Delgado. The first raids were against police positions in the town of Mocimboa da Praia on 5 October 2017. The attacks then spread to Macomia, Palma, Nangade, Quissanga and Muidumbe districts.

At least 1,000 people have died in this wave of banditry, and over 250,000 people have been displaced from their homes.