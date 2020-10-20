Mozambique: Relief Agency On Alert As the Rainy Season Begins

Maputo — The Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), in partnership with the community risk management committees, is putting in place preventive efforts in response to the rainy season, which begins in October, said on Monday the INGC delegate in the northern province of Nampula, Alberto Armando.

He was speaking to reporters during a visit to Namaita, in Rapale district, by the Secretary of State for Nampula, Mety Gondola. Namaita is where 16 illegal gold miners died last week in the bed of the Meluli River after flash floods caused by heavy rain.

Armando said that relevant information about the rainy season was being shared with the risk management committees. The plans, which will soon be assessed by the local government, include, in all scenarios, humanitarian assistance to about 30,000 displaced people from the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado. They have fled from terrorist attacks, and are now trying to rebuild their lives in at least 12 Nampula districts.

The provincial delegate, who declined to disclose any numbers or quantities, said the INGC was already pre-positioning food stocks and construction materials in areas prone to disasters such as floods.

“We have begun a capacity building drive for the local risk management committees, in partnership with those districts, to ensure an adequate response during the rainy season. An appropriate flow of information from the district to the provincial level is a critical element for humanitarian assistance,” declared Armando. A close partnership between the provincial and district Emergency Operations Centre (COE) is very important for the normal flow of data which will enable humanitarian assistance.

“The contingency plan for the forthcoming rainy season pays special attention to the displaced people, but also to the Covid-19 context”, he continued. “Both elements were taken into account in the projection of population at risk. The displaced people appear on the first scenario as the most vulnerable group should there be extreme events, requiring very close and special attention”.

Armando said food stocks for humanitarian assistance are available and their use will depend on the severity of the situation.