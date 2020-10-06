Mr Ibu Recalls Near Death Experience After He Was Poisoned By His Staff

Mr Ibu

Popular Nigerian actor Mr Ibu has recounted his near-death experience after he was poisoned by his staff whom he alleged was paid by his kinsmen to murder him.

The comic actor who spoke with Nigize TV attributed his still being alive to God as he talks about how his stomach grew so big he could not see his legs.

According to the Nollywood star, he was placed on medication that helped with the swelling of his stomach.

Talking about how he could have been dead and become another story, he says his big stomach is as a result of the incident and used to be bigger than what it is now.

He said:

“I don’t take alcohol up till now. Some people say I don’t take Alcohol yet my stomach is big, The belly is an idiot. It was after they gave me that poison. It was bigger than this before. If you had seen it, it was like a foam. I took medicine and it began to come down. Before I wasn’t able to see my legs. They took me to Nnewi, saying we had a show. They held me there and beat me up. They beat me and then inserted poison in my mouth and ran away, leaving me there. It was my boys and dancers that came and carried me home. It was in Enugu that I woke up. God said no, you are not going yet.” he said

He added:

“Here in my office, they brought the first poison, I took it. I was falling around and nobody came to ask. Even the workers did not enter here even though they were hearing me fall around. I vomited something in my bathroom. They gave me the second one, The people that gave me are the people working with me. I swallowed another one unknowingly because I never suspected them until when God opened my eyes. They paid them and gave them enough money to make sure they eliminate me. All these plans are from Enugu, my towns people and age grades that are surprised that I can own some things, build some houses, buy house in Lagos. They asked them to go and kill me.”

The actor recently spoke about the happenings in Nigeria saying that the things going on are orchestrated by evil people who do not have the peace and unity of Nigeria at their hearts.

He said:

“Danger everywhere. There is no more love in Nigeria. What we are witnessing is constant attacks, killings everywhere. All these things are the signs of the end time. We should pray for God to have mercy on Nigeria so that all these happenings orchestrated by evil people will come to an end.”

Born John Okafor but better known as Mr Ibu, he is a celebrated entertainer and is well known for his comic roles in Nollywood.