Mrs SA Semi-finalist Zama Bekwa Partners With Salome To #BreakTheSilence Around Infertility And PCOS

Zama Bekwa | Pic – Mrs SA Semi-Finalist

As of 18 October 2020 at a Mrs SA breakfast, the latest voice and face to officially join the evolving Salome #BreakTheSilence movement spearheaded by 3Sixty Biomedicine will be the glamorous and passionate Mrs SA semi-finalist, Zama Bekwa. This wife and mother from Bryanston in Gauteng, chose to partner with 3Sixty Biomedicine because of her desire to help other women speak openly about common but taboo female health issues, based on her life experiences.

“This new partnership with 3Sixty Biomedicine and more specifically the Salome range comes at the perfect time with October being Infertility Awareness Month as well as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. After my experience with my son being admitted to ICU after birth and almost losing his life due to deprivation of oxygen and now having developmental issues, I was motivated to start a community project called the “Khwezi Project”. I am passionate about finding ways to normalise conversation around the often ‘taboo’ topics of infant loss as well as infertility, especially in the more rural and impoverished areas of South Africa”, explains Bekwa.

The inspiring Mrs SA semi-finalist claims to be eagerly looking forward to partnering with 3Sixty Biomedicine, creators of the Salome Range of products and the Salome Fertility product, so together they can help educate women about various female health issues and possible treatment options – with a particular focus on infertility. Since the #BreakTheSilence movement started in August 2020 it has evolved from an awareness campaign focussed mainly on polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which impacts infertility, to also include awareness around other common health issues that women suffer from – such as heavy menstrual bleeding and menstrual pain.

With an estimated one in six couples in Africa being affected by infertility, which equates to around 8 million people in Southern Africa alone, and 8 – 13% of women affected by PCOS that is often linked to infertility and other serious conditions, 3Sixty Biomedicine’s CEO, Walter Mbatha, feels the importance of the work they are doing with the likes of health experts and now Zama Bekwa through the #BreakTheSilence campaign cannot be emphasised enough. “We are grateful to have Zama on board as one of our latest #BreakTheSilence ambassadors. Her story and passion to help other women who have or are currently struggling with serious and often debilitating health issues, like infertility is nothing short of inspiring. It’s no wonder that a woman of her caliber who has demonstrated such bravery and compassion has made it to the semi-finals of the Mrs SA competition. We are excited about our collaboration with Zama as she embarks on the final part of her journey in the Mrs SA pageant and we wish her every success in her campaign to be our next Mrs SA!” enthused Mbatha.

“In my journey as a Mrs. South Africa semi-finalist, I would like to tackle women’s health issues, with a particular focus on fertility-related conditions. I feel that this is not a topic that has been focused on a lot and, through this journey, I would like to #BreakTheSilence and #BreakTheStigma on fertility issues. I can relate to the issues given the challenges I myself faced with my last pregnancy. It is a journey that sadly many families are going through and as such, discussing this openly should become a norm so we can share information and find solutions. My son inspired me to start the Khwezi Projects which is a community initiative to educate, demystify and give support to women who are affected by infertility and fertility-related issues. I am excited about my partnership with 3Sixty Biomedicine’s Salome range – I resonate with the brand and support the message we want to share with our fellow South Africans. Let’s #BreakTheSilence!” concluded Bekwa.