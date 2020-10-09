MTN to boost digital education

MTN Nigeria through its CSR vehicle, MTN Foundation has commenced call-for entries for the third phase of its ICT and Business Skills training programme in Abia, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna States. The call for entries began on October 2, 2020, and will end on October 25, 2020.

The programme in its fourth phase is organised in collaboration with the Foundation’s ecosystem partners – Google, Oracle and Cisco. The training slated for November is geared towards exposing young Nigerians to latest developments and innovation in the technology to aid individual and entrepreneurial development. In adherence to social distancing procedures, training will hold virtually with extensive training modules delivered by expert tutors.

“We are in the digital age where career and business survival is dependent on our ability to pivot through digital solutions. As an ICT company invested in Nigeria’s future, we are seeking ways to bridge the gap between our youths and the skills they require. This is what birthed and has sustained this initiative’’.

Nonny Ugboma, Executive Secretary, MTN Nigeria Foundation stated.