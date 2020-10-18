Multi-layer necklaces

By Kehinde Oluleye

THERE is nothing like a that of multi-layer necklace to give you a polished effect. This necklace is the queen of the broad range of neckpieces trending at the moment. Whether on blouse or gown, tank top or spaghetti strap garb; it’s a must-have item among young and old fashionistas. The add-ons and artwork detail add just the right touch.

These neckpieces are everywhere and in several imaginative designs and hues. With a multi-layer necklace, you can dress down or up depending on the design, occasion and the way they are combined.

For the best result, rock it with jeans or pants (three quarter or cropped) and for a sexy casual look, put it on a snazzy skirt for a night out. Whether you are going clubbing, partying or just hanging out with friends for fun, rocking a multi-layer neckpiece is the way to go.

How to get it right: