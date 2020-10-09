Mum-of-four reveals meal prepping system that means she has dinnertime planned for SIX WEEKS 

By Sophie Haslett For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 19:51 EDT, 8 October 2020 | Updated: 19:51 EDT, 8 October 2020

A busy shift worker and mum of four has revealed the meal prepping system she swears by for a streamlined household – and it’s so organised, it means she has her family’s dinners planned six weeks in advance.

Australian mum Kym posted on Facebook, where she said she makes lists, plans and a budget before any supermarket shop.

She then divides up her bulk bought shopping into zip-lock bags and writes out the meals her large family will eat for the next six weeks.

‘As a shift worker with a husband and four kids, I do a six-week meal plan trying my best to use what I already have when writing it up,’ Kym wrote.

A busy shift worker and mum of four has revealed the meal prepping system she swears by for a streamlined household (her white board pictured with various meals for the week)

Australian mum Kym said she makes lists, plans and a budget before any supermarket shop, before then dividing things into zip-lock bags (pictured) and freezing items)

Kym said before she even goes to the supermarket, she’ll look at what she has in both her fridge and pantry, and then try and figure out meals based around the items she already has.

‘I shop, then I go home and prep and write on every different type of zip-lock bag,’ she said.

Kym added: ‘I pack away the meals away in weeks. The first week goes into the fridge freezer, the second goes into one chest freezer basket, and the third goes into another.’

She then puts the fourth, fifth and sixth labelled weeks of food in different sections and then just ‘rotates each week’.

Kym said: ‘I pack away the meals away in weeks. The first week goes into the fridge freezer, the second goes into one chest freezer basket, and the third goes into another’ (meals pictured)

‘I try to bulk buy with mince, sausages and chicken and the kids help with the planning,’ she said.

Kym writes all of the week’s meals for the family on a whiteboard at home, and said this is filled in after she has been to the supermarket because she needs to see what special buys and clearance items she can get her hands on while there first.

‘Any excess bulk meat is always used for another meal,’ Kym added.

‘This saves on wastage and always keeps the cost down.’

Hundreds of people who saw Kym’s meal prep were impressed with the time and dedication she puts into writing lists, dividing up food and labelling zip-lock bags (pictured)

Hundreds of people who saw Kym’s meal prepping approach were impressed with the time and dedication she puts into writing lists, dividing up food and labelling zip-lock bags.

‘That’s an awesome system. Really well done and I guess because you are so busy it really does make things run much better,’ one fellow parent wrote.

‘WOW – such thoughtful, organized work. You should be running the country!’ another added.

Previously, an anonymous woman posted on Reddit, where she said she and her friends all meal prep one dish on Sundays and then they get together and exchange dinners (pictured)

This isn’t the first time a meal prepping trick has taken the internet by storm.

Previously, an anonymous woman posted on Reddit, where she said she and her friends all meal prep one dish on Sundays and then they get together and exchange dinners.

‘Meal prep swap – how to avoid eating the same thing six days in a row,’ the woman wrote.

‘A few friends and I got together and exchanged our meals for the week. All vegetarian!’

They included a bean salad, rice and vegetables, curry and vegetable bolognese.