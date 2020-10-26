mum-raises-eyebrows-after-making-her-husband-very-intricate-lunchboxes-like-her-kids 

By Sophie Haslett For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:57 EDT, 26 October 2020 | Updated: 03:34 EDT, 26 October 2020

A mum has raised eyebrows online, after sharing photos of the very intricate lunchboxes she makes for her husband.

The Australian woman, called Christina, prepares and packs lunches on a daily basis for her partner, who she calls ‘old boy’, and her children, aged 17, 13, 8 and 3.

In a typical lunchbox for all of the members of her family Christina puts together an array of food, including wraps, chips, raw fruit and vegetables, muffins, biscuits and yoghurt.

She separates everything out into various sections inside a bento box and shares photos on Facebook.

A mum has raised eyebrows online, after sharing photos of the very intricate lunchboxes she makes for her husband (one of her husband’s lunchboxes pictured)

The Australian woman, called Christina, prepares and packs lunches on a daily basis for her husband, who she calls ‘old boy’ (pictured), and her children, aged 17, 13, 8 and 3

Hundreds who saw Christina’s meals were impressed with the lunches she makes for her partner and kids.

‘These are incredible,’ one woman posted.

But some were surprised her husband didn’t make his own lunches.

‘Love that you call him old boy. Every day is sandwich day in my house and for my husband and family!’ one fellow mum wrote.

‘Mr Old Boy gets them [the lunchboxes] too. Hahahaha,’ another parent added.

In a typical lunchbox for her partner, Christina puts together an array of food, including wraps, chips, raw fruit and vegetables, muffins, biscuits and yoghurt (pictured)

In order to put the meals together, Christina explained she cuts up the fruit and veg she plans on using and soaks them in some water for 10-15 minutes to stop them from going brown as the day goes on.

She also wraps any sandwiches she makes in grease-proof paper to stop them from going soggy.

The dedicated mum-of-three tackles all sorts of foods that are difficult to make and transport with her family’s lunchboxes, including bao buns – which she steams in the morning and puts into the lunchboxes directly.

‘I steam the buns and pack them straight in,’ Christina posted. This way, they are still fresh at lunchtime.

In order to put the meals together, Christina explained she cuts up the fruit and veg she plans on using and soaks them in some water for 10-15 minutes to stop them from going brown

One woman was slammed for making her tradesman husband a nutritious lunch every day (pictured)

Previously, other mothers have shared the devoted lunches they pack for their husbands, including one woman who was slammed making her tradesman husband a nutritious lunch every day.

The Australian woman shared an image of the packed lunch she sends her partner to work with on social media, with the caption: ‘Who else packs their husband an all Aldi morning tea and lunch?’

The lunchbox included a white bread sandwich with ham and cheese, a banana, three apples, cookies, a bagel, cut up tomato, capsicum sticks, slices of cheese and a packet of chips.

The comments on the post began innocently enough – with many saying they were jealous – but some pointed out the behaviour was ‘mum-like’.

‘I don’t pack him lunch because I’m not his mum,’ one woman wrote.

‘If they’re a grown man they should know how to eat right themselves,’ said another.

A third added: ‘Mine is 33 so he can pack his own damn lunch’.