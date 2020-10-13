Murdered Igbudu chief priest not our grandson – Alawuru family

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

The popular Alawuru family in the Warri and Udu areas of Delta has refuted reports claiming the murdered chief priest in the Igbudu community was a grandson.

The chief priest, simply identified as Victor but alluded as Victor Alawuru in several media publications including The Nation Online and Sunday Nation, reportedly impregnated a Muslim lady and was later stabbed to death by hoodlums over suspected religious differences.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 1 along Degbori Street in the Hausa Quarters area of the community.

But eldest daughter to the deceased Alawuru patriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Elizabeth Okene (nee Alawuru), in a statement made available to The Nation on Tuesday, said the name “Victor Alawuru,” was not known in the family.

The statement, which was presented through Chief Raphael Okene & Co. law firm, on behalf of the Alawuru family, urged the general public to disregard the publications which linked the deceased chief priest to the renowned Alawuru family name

“It is worthy to note that the family of Alawuru does not have a grandson who bears the name Victor Alawuru.

“This is misconceived, misleading, vexatious, and embarrassing to the Alawuru family at large.

“It is not only incorrect but has brought our client’s family to ridicule public opprobrium and disrepute,” parts of the statement, signed by Chief Okene, disclosed.