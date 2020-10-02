Music enthusiast launches artiste oriented management company

By Ayo Onikoyi

Young Nigerian music enthusiast, Adeshola Adefuwa Cole, popular known as “Sholly Cole ” has set everything in motion to launch the ” Cole Management Services (CMS), a unique artiste-oriented music management outfit in the country.

According to the General Manager of ‘Cole Management Services’ Mr Adeshola Adefuwa Cole, CMS will offer music distribution service, artiste management service and booking services among other services.

“CMS’s model aims at changing how the world sees Nigerians by carefully packaging the country’s talents, energy and culture to the world at large. The new company will also give every talent and it works voice and direction in ways that will beautify and impact Nigeria and the Nigerian music and entertainment industry as a whole.

Most importantly, CMS is set to work with their artistes to ensure they earn worthy profits for their talent, as this is one major issues artistes grapple within the course of their careers. We want to build this company as one that artistes can trust to handle the business part of their careers.

While they are focused on making good music and becoming a household name, we want to ensure they trust us without the fears of being cheated or the anxieties of making worthy profit.” Adeshola Adefuwa Cole Stated.

The young entrepreneur, who has been in the music management industry for over a decade said the new company, was his own way of contributing to the development of the music industry in Nigeria.

Adeshola Adefuwa Cole, whose voyage through the music management industry began in 2009, started out as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) with some Headies nominated artistes.

In 2012, he was part of Dammy Krane’s management team as a P.R.O. when he dropped his debut album under the 2baba’s Hypertek Records/ 960 Music Group.

The young music entrepreneur has also been involved with the management of artistes like Akon, Cynthia Morgan, Eva, Skuki, Dotman, and others playing different roles at different times.

He is currently part of Nigeria’s “The Matter” crooner, Zlatan’s management team.

Adeshola Adefuwa Cole who is very passionate about the prospect of his new company believes the experiences and contacts he has been able to garner in the industry over the past decade would be very instrumental in the success of the company.

