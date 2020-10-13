Musician releases video against police brutality

Daily News

Cave Musik and Lugi Musik Worldwide have presented Nigerian artiste, Lugi, in a new music video for his song, ‘Where Your Oga Dey?’.

Produced by Brace, Where Your Oga Dey is a true encounter of the artiste and the police. It’s re-released in solidarity with the #EndSARSNow campaign.

Clement Chuks Simon, LUGI is a graduate of Political Science from the University of Port Harcourt and holds a Master’s in Business Management from Plymouth University in the United Kingdom.

