World News Muted Mics, Social Distancing and More Rules for Tonight’s Presidential Debate By Reid J. Epstein 55 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Each candidate will be muted during his opponent’s opening answers, but after that, it may be another free-for-all. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments