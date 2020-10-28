‘My boss gives me information that is misleading . . . I am obviously being bullied’

Question: I have worked in the same industry for almost 30 years. Three years ago, I was head hunted by the leading organisation in the field and, within a short period of time, I was promoted to the second most senior position in the company.

I have worked extraordinarily hard to the detriment of relationships and possibly my health. I am ambitious and my career strategy has been openly described as Machiavellian. The person in charge of the company is well respected by competitors and her innovative approach is known to have revolutionised the sector. She is due to retire in the coming months and whilst I would not take anything for granted it has been hinted by senior members of the board that I could be in a strong position to take over.