My Cousin Was Murdered By Police, Nigerian-Born Canadian Minister Supports #EndSARS

Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu who was recently appointed as Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of Alberta in Canada has endorsed the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

“I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings,” Mr. Madu stated on Twitter.

Giving a reason for his endorsement of the demonstration, the solicitor-general revealed that his cousin was a victim of police brutality in Nigeria.

The Alberta Minister of Justice said, “My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie was murdered by Nigerian police in April 2013”.

Madu also stated in his tweet thread on Saturday that despite his best efforts, the police would not investigate the murder and did everything to obstruct the process of obtaining justice.

He said he also helped to petition a committee of Nigeria’s National Assembly to probe the killing and report back to the House in a timely manner.

While arguing that fundamental human rights like peace, security, and freedom from police brutality are universal, the Nigerian-born lawyer noted the government has an obligation to protect its citizens and deliver substantive police reform.

According to him, changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice.

Quoting Edmund Burke, the minister encouraged all Nigerians to stand up and be heard, stressing that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

WARNING: Graphic Photo, viewer discretion is advised.