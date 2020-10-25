‘my-father-influenced-my-writing-career’

Farida Mohammed is a Minna, Niger State based novelist, and poet. She is currently the vice president of the Association of Nigerian Authors. A vivid reader and lover of books, she has two Masters degrees, acquisitions that have helped her career as a writer. She tells Edozie Udeze in this chat that her father was the greatest influence in her writing career and more.

What motivates you to write?

Fundamentally, I am motivated to write by my Maker. Occasionally, I receive direct messages from the Creator that are eternal inspirations for my writing. I am interested in the maxim of romanticism that is an ideal civilization, where living in the society is at the superlative state. A world where everyone is equal, where there is no demarcation of race, tribe, creed or social class. A social order, where people learn to do good, seek justice, rebuke the oppressor, defend the fatherless and plead for the widow. I am excited and stimulated by the things around me, including myself. When I step out of my abode, I see an infinite land, the vegetation beautifully and orderly spread, looking up, I see a bright, big, round and yellow light that gracefully light the world. At night, I perceive the dancing stars like diamond spattered on a dark terrain. I notice the welcoming white light of the night like snow in the sky. I feel the random touch of the wind, and at sea, the avalanche of beautiful blue water to infinity. When it rains, the endless drop of colourless, cold water are experiences of motivation to me, because I know that these experiences are the creation of the Creator. As a result, I am urged to create my ideas, imaginations and experiences as I’m propelled to do.

In addition, I was blessed with a father who was a story enthusiasts, he told us lots of stories with love as we were growing up. As well as the fact that, when my father was alive, he thought that I was the most beautiful, most intelligent and most everything good. This show and shower of respect, love and admiration made me realise that I must not fail my beloved father, coupled with the fact that his persona was a huge source of motivation to me.

My dear husband and children are another source of inspiration, as they support me in what I do. My husband has given me wings to fly as far as I can like the eagle, saying, “Fly, girl, and I will be here to catch you, if you dare fall.

When you read a book what is the essential ingredients you look out for?

When I read book, I look out for the features of a story. These include the characters, actions of the characters, when and where the action took place and the morals (lessons) of the story. I also look out for the literary devices and the language used.

At what point in your life did you realise you would be a writer?

I did not realise that I could be a writer, even though I started writing at a very tender age. When I was in form 3, I wrote poems about my father. At secondary school, my school used to organise story telling competitions, so I told fantastic stories and I won a prize. Even at that I did not realise that I could write. But I think people around me realised that I could write by the reason of my flair for story books and novels. Albeit later in life, it dawned on me that I could write, so I started writing.

What book triggered the muse in you?

I read a lot of books in my adolescence in the secondary school, and I think that was one of my most memorable period in life, as life availed me the opportunity to connect and have intellectual intercourse with superior minds. This was when I read the then popular pace-setters series like The Betrayer by Sam A Adewoye, Too Cold for Comfort by Jide Oguntoye and a few others. I also read the Passport of Mallam Illiya, The Burning Grass, by Cyprian Ekwensi, Things Fall Apart, Arrow Of God, Anthills of the Savanna by Chinua Achebe. Weep not Child, The River Between by Ngugi Wa thiong’o, A Walk in the Night and Other Stories by Alex La guma, Mine Boy, Tell Freedom by Peter Abrahams, Animal Farm, 1984 by George Orwell, The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway, Wedlock of the Gods by Zulu Sofola, The Gods are not to Blame by Ola Rotimi, Sacrifice by Kole Omotosho, The Man Died by Wole Soyinka, Trail Of Sacrifice by Abubakar Gimba, Blow Of Fate by Yahaya Dangana, Broken Seals by Usman Gwarjiko, Night of the Godmother’s, The Bandaged Candles by Ezekiel Fajenyo, Die and be be loved by Sulay Nsubong, The Stillborn by Zaynab Alkali etc. All these authors, and many more, triggered the muse in me, but in particular Kole Omotoso’s Sacrifice was the turning point of my inspiration. To me it was unspeakable for Omotosho to portray a woman like that. The protagonist in his book was impregnated by her lover and rejected by him. As if that were not awful enough, her father, the man who gave her life disowned her and banished her from home, penniless. Against all odds, the protagonist struggled with hunger, loneliness, rejection and prostitution to produce a medical doctor. But, alas, her son like the other men in her life, rejected her. From this background, Omotosho depicted the woman as nothing. There was nowhere in the novel where Omotosho depict the female protagonist as good. Does it mean everything about the woman is ugly? All my years of teaching students this book, I have tried to pick out any good about the woman in Omotosho’s Sacifice to no avail. So I decided that I must write about women, for it was time for us women to sing, dance and clap for our fellow women. After all, the secrets of women are in their stories.

As a writer what genre of literature appeasl to you most?

All the genre appeal to me, but a writer’s ability to write his or her book with adequate and appropriate literary devices plus good language charms me the most.

Of all the books you have read which character had the most impact on you?

Obika in Chinua Achebe’s Arrow of God, and the old man in Ernest Hemingway’s

The Old Man and the Sea.

Who are your favourite authors locally and otherwise?

Too numerous to mention. But I prefer talking about favourite books rather than favourite authors, for authors change over time but their work remain eternal.

If you met any of your favourite authors what will be your first question to him or her?

I would ask him or her: 1.How do you get fund to publish your work? 2. How do you market your work?

How has writing made your fortunes better?

Economically not much, but writing has announced me, and has availed me the opportunity to meet authors from all walks of life.

When and where do you like reading or writing and what time of the day?

I like reading and writing in the day time, and anywhere that is conducive for such activity.

What book did you read last and which do you wish to read again? Any lessons learnt?

The last book I read recently is Sermons from The Oxbow Lake authored by Prince Nengi Josep Qweiilagha popularly known as Pope Pen. The book is essentially epistles about the Restoration Government of Henry Seriake Dickson across a period of eight years, reprimanding it for its immoderations, eulogizing where necessary, and providing guidance even when unsought for. I would like to read ANA President Camilus Ukah’s works, like the master piece When the Wind Blow. From The Oxbow Lake, I learnt how to be courageous, because of his audacity to write a book of this magnitude to his governor. To me it takes courage and strength of character to do that, especially in this age of sycophancy where people flatter you even when you are not performing.

Are you a re-reader and why?

Not really, but when I come across a book that is extremely good, and I get to learn new things and ideology. Especially when I agree with the new philosophy and views of the writer, I tend to reread such worthy books.

Would you like to be a writer all over again?

The answer is a big Yes, because to me a writer is a prophet, and as a prophet you have the mandate of a guardian to speak out about societal ills and to hint at solutions for the restoration of societal norms.