My Goal Is To Win 2020 World Cup As It Might Be My Last – Messi

Superstar footballer, Lionel Messi, has disclosed that his major goal at the moment is to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi has won everything in the club game with Barcelona severally, and is a record six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or but has not won any trophy with his country, Argentina.

Recall that 33-year-old Messi tried to force an exit from Barcelona over the summer, however, he was told that any potential suitor will have to stump out €700m for him.

Messi has now revealed he will help fire Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar in what will probably be his last chance to try to win the coveted trophy.

“The only goal I have now is to win the World Cup with the national team,” Messi said.

“It might be my last world cup, who knows’

Similarly, Spain’s head coach, Luis Enrique, has not wavered on his view that Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo despite Ronaldo recently scoring 100 goals for Portugal.

“Our goal doesn’t change aside from the fact confronting a player of his profile can be motivational,” he told reporters on Tuesday as he prepares Spain for a friendly game against Portugal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

“As a team, we will try to do things better than Portugal and try to cause them problems – that’s the goal. Whether Ronaldo plays or not, the situation, the general approach to the game doesn’t change.

“With regards to your other question, if you check through your newspaper archives, you already knew what my opinion is and I don’t think it will be ideal for me again to comment on who is the best player in the world for me.

“What is worthy of praise is the fact that players like Cristiano and Leo Messi keep getting older but maintaining such a high-level thanks to their professionalism, their ambition and their capacity to be motivated and keep achieving goals. Both Cristiano and Messi are examples of that.”

Like this: Like Loading...