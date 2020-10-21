my-heart-breaks,-sanwo-olu-reacts-to-lagos-#endsars-crisis

Begs residents to obey curfew

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted over a series of attacks on personal and public properties in the last 24 hours in the state, saying it grieved his heart to behold the destroyed properties.

Sanwo-Olu made this comment on Wednesday, via his official Twitter handle@jidesanwoolu

According to the governor, “Watching these videos (burning BRT buses) is a major heartbreak for me personally and as Governor, I cannot watch as arsonists, hoodlums and anarchists continue to hide under the #EndSars protest to unleash mayhem on the State and wantonly disrupt citizens lives and property.

“Imposing this curfew was difficult, especially as we have just returned from a COVID-19 required lockdown.

“This curfew will allow security officials to immediately restore order to the state, arrest thugs and miscreants that have disrupted the peace.

“Peaceful protesters and residents of Lagos should obey the curfew and stay in their homes to allow our security forces to take immediate action to de-escalate all the issues of violence occurring at this time.”

Vanguard