Breaking News

My husband is upset because I didn’t initiate our sex schedule

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Dear Roe

My husband and I are married for nearly 20 years but we still argue about sex issues. My husband’s drive is much higher than mine. We agreed on having sex twice a week, and that I would initiate it – but two weeks passed and I couldn’t initiate it (tired, busy, wasn’t up for it). I tried in the third week but he is very upset and is not in a good mood. I don’t understand how he can be so upset. We have gone through the same situation multiple times in past years but I don’t understand the behaviour that a person can get so upset and can’t move on from this.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Sean Moncrieff: My career has been over many times

Previous article

‘I might be crazy’: The people who set up new businesses during Covid

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News