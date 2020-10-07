My ill health unconnected with Edo guber election, Okunbo insists

Edo State-born politician and business mogul, Idahosa Wells Okunbo (Captain Hosa) has refuted reports claiming that his current ill health was as a result of the outcome of the September 19, 2020 governorship election for which he supported Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Okunbo, who declared this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, expressed displeasure over the manner in which the reports were being orchestrated, noting that his treatment was delayed because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My attention has been drawn to social media posts concerning my health and the manner in which it is being orchestrated to look as if it was as a result of the outcome of the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election in which I publicly supported Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“It is ungodly for people to gloat over the fact that I am not feeling well. God does not approve of such disposition and those who engage in that pastime are only mocking and playing God.

“I have never claimed to be a superhuman being. I do not deny the fact that I am not well. I am outside the country for my medicals, which were delayed because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement reads.

He further explained that after a series of tests, his doctors confirmed that he had some health issues, adding, “It is, therefore, ill-advised and inhuman for those who are not comfortable with my position in the Edo election to joyfully circulate in the social media that I have health issues and that I have slid into coma. Well, I leave them to God.”

He stressed that the Edo election was over and done with and that those who opposed him for taking a contrary position during the poll, which they won, should leave him alone and get busy with their lives.