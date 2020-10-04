Breaking News

My insecurity and constant need for validation is pushing my boyfriend away

By
0
Post Views: Visits 75

Dear Roe,

I’ve been with my boyfriend for a year and I love him very much. When we’re together we don’t really argue and could easily spend days together. When we’re apart though, I tend to overthink things a lot. If he didn’t call when he said he was going to or isn’t paying attention when I’m speaking on the phone, I build these moments up in my head and see them all as, “it’s over, he doesn’t love me, I’m just convenient”. I know that I’m very insecure and I’m aware that I need quite a bit of validation from him. When it’s not there I can get moody and annoyed.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Biker in his 60s dies after collision with car in Co Carlow

Previous article

Donald Trump says he is feeling ‘much better’ after mixed messages over his condition

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News