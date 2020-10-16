‘My landlord threw my goods out because I helped his sister-in-law’

Mr. Steven Nnadi

*I gave 3 tenants notice to quit, only he refused to leave— Landlord

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri— A 51-year-old businessman, married with four children, Mr. Steven Nnadi, from Alaocha, Umuoma in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State, Friday, said he lost over N5 million after his landlord threw his goods out of his shop to open space.

Nnadi, whose shop was located along Mbaise Road in Owerri, told Vanguard that his sufferings started after he (Nnadi) helped his landlord’s brother’s wife, Mr. Emma Isiguzo, with N50,000 to assist her for her mother’s burial in Akwa Ibom State.

He said this act of kindness angered his landlord, who questioned why he (Nnadi) should be the one to give money to his late brother’s wife.

Nnadi said his property have been damaged as a result of being exposed to rains and hash sun.

The businessman told Vanguard, “It was last Friday that somebody called to tell me that some people have broken into my shop and were throwing my goods outside.

“When I got there, I asked them what the problem was all about and one of them came close to me and said that they have a court order to throw everything outside and lock the shop.

“Before this incident, I was not having any problem with my landlord. When this thing happened I visited him up to three times, but he did not give me attention.

“It was later he told some people that his anger with me was that I gave N50,000 to his brother’s wife. She came through my wife to plead for financial assistance for her mother’s burial in Akwa Ibom State.

“The day I gave her the money, it was in the presence of the woman’s son. I gave it to the son and we agreed that she will pay back after the burial.

“As a result of this financial assistance I gave to this widow, the landlord is not happy with me and decided to call some people to break into my shops and throw my things away.

“The woman told me that even when she visited the landlord for help, he gave her only N10,000 and it was not enough for her.

“All my wares, property, refrigerator are been outside, beaten by rains. I have nowhere to keep them.

“My pain now is that the millions of naira we kept in the shop we can’t find them again. My wife and I had the N1.2 million we withdrew from the bank in the shop, which were going to use for my son’s schooling at abroad.

“The N4 million for the construction of my in-law’s new building at Egbu Road in Owerri, was also in the shop. Now it’s missing.

“There are also the monies we realised from the selling of alcohol in my shop; at least we get between N20,000 to N25,000 on a daily basis. We lost everything when they broke into my shop.”

When Vanguard called Emma Isiguzo, he said: “I served Nnadi and two other of my tenants notice to quit. The other two had left, remaining Steven Nnadi.

“So, it is not true that I asked him to leave my house because he helped my brother’s wife. He is lying against me.”

