My new EP “September 30” is gift to the street – Baddyoosha

By Ayo Onikoyi

After setting a whole new vibe, rhythm and attitude on the street with his first EP titled “Street” on August 2, 2019, Dubai-based Nigerian music maker, musician and show promoter, Badmus Akeem O better known as Baddyoosha has unleashed his second EP titled “September 30” on his birthday September 30, 2020.

“It was recorded while I was quarantining in Dubai with my longtime producer and friend Pjay, who was ultimately stuck in Dubai after visiting right before all flights were grounded. It wasn’t long before we decided to make use of my in-house studio and having Pjay at my disposal we began to create “September 30 the EP”.

I have teamed up with other notable street artists to produce an ode to the street music. It is my gift to the street once again. It is for the people and by the people. With a lot of hardship in the society due to COVID-19 and a tough economic climate, people want music they can dance, rejoice and relate to and I delivered just that on September 30 The EP.

The 7-track EP displays Baddy Oosha’s versatility and playful side which is something, the artist has not featured on his previous releases, focusing previously on heavier subject matter.

The project opens with ‘September 30 the Intro” which acts as a round-up of his first EP “Street” as well as introducing people to the new project and playful subject matter, appropriately setting the tone.

“Hustler’s Anthem” follows featuring Oosha’s friend and producer Pjay’s soulful voice as they create a melodious street anthem and rags to riches guaranteed to resonate with many.

The third track “Ashakasha” is bound to put a smile on your face, the cheeky lyrics aren’t for the faint-hearted.

“44-4 Foti” is the fourth track and big highlight on the project which was a spontaneous collaboration, following Naira Marley performing at one of Baddy Oosha’s sold-out events in Dubai. The track features the two exchanging braggadocious lyrics.

The following offering “H’oil 2.0” is the hottest track on the EP which is centred around a viral meme of Oosha and a fan from his “Lion’s Party” show on Instagram live. Following the success of H’oil, Oosha called on Slimcase to join him on the hit.

Party Hard, the sixth track and the standout dance track, features an infusion of dancehall and reggaeton vibes, the infectious beat and Remisnsce’s punchy verse are guaranteed to get you dancing. The final song on the EP “It’s Plenty” is a joyous song about opulence and serves as an opportunity for Oosha to thank his comrades, supporters and fans.

