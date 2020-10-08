My Sister Doesn’t Have Bipolar Disorder – Chacha Eke’s Brother Blasts Husband

Aik Eke, brother of Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, has reacted strongly to a video made by his sister claiming to have bipolar disorder.

Chacha had on Saturday posted a video that her Marriage was over saying she was not crazy and would explain all soon.

Her fans took to the social media to insinuate that she has been a victim of Domestic Violence, however, her brother came out to trash that rumour saying no one abused Chacha.

On Wednesday, Chacha again posted that she was Bipolar.

However, her brother said she has not been near a phone for five days and accused her husband Austin Faani of being behind the post to clear his name.

His post read:

“I don’t like drama, I don’t like fight on social media, I prefer to be low key on social media. But I won’t ignore this because it’s all shades of wrong and evil. Firstly, Chacha has not used a phone for the past five days and she did not post that video.

“Secondly, she does not have bipolar disorder. Thirdly, I don’t know how that video was made. Why did he post such information without her consent because she’s not aware that he posted that video.

“I wonder why he is in a haste to clear his name at her expense. Someone you claim to love. Next time, use your IG account if you desperately want to clear your name.

Meanwhile, for every smart move, I’m here to counter it. Slow your roll, let sleeping dogs lie. That I said it’s not a case of domestic violence does not mean you are innocent. The world knows there is a cover-up here. Be careful Mr. Man.”

