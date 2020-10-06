My wife is possessed, says husband of woman who killed her 2 children in Kano

Husband of the Kano- based housewife who allegedly stabbed two of her biological children to death has claimed the woman is possessed.

The housewife, Hauwa Habibu allegedly killed the children because her husband, Ibrahim Haruna Aminu, 39, married a second wife.

The deceased children were identified as a boy, Yusuf, 5 and girl Zahra’u 3.

In an audio recording obtained by Arewa Agenda, the husband said that the suspect had called him in the morning at exactly 9:55am and told him that some people had come to kill her.

When he asked who were the killers she said they were two males and one female. When he sought to know where his children were, she told him it was the children who wanted to kill her.

“So, I urged her to intensify prayers because the previous night I sensed that her interactions were abnormal, as if she was somehow possessed as she was saying strange things. I promised to be with her when the rain stopped. Five minutes later she called again that the children wanted to speak with me. I spoke to all of them as they requested for some sweet which I asked her to give them.

Ibrahim narrated that when he got home after greeting his parents, he went straight to his apartment but was greeted with silence. He then used his key and unlocked the door that was when he met the shock of his life, his children laid in a pool of their own blood.

The eldest child, who survived the incident told him that their mother killed the two children with machete and fled after she locked the door.

“So, I quickly went to my parents and informed them, took the victims to the hospital while I rushed to my in-law’s place. On getting there I met my wife and her mother in the room discussing. When I narrated what happened, her mother started crying while my wife was asking me what was happening?”

When asked why he thought his wife did what she did, Ibrahim simply replied, “She is possessed. A normal woman would not just hack her own children to death for no reason.”

Asked if she had initially shown any tendency prior to the incidence, he replied, “Not at all. Only that a day before the incident when I went to give her money for food stuff she held my cloth and kept asking if I was okay, I asked why she was asking such questions, she said nothing, just that she is seeing things but she doesn’t know what they were. I then calmed her down and assured her I would come over the following morning since I was going to sleep at my second wife’s place.”

Vanguard