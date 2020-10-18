World News N.Y. Shuts Down Hasidic Wedding That Could Have Had 10,000 Guests By Matthew Haag 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 The ultra-Orthodox synagogue in Brooklyn accused state officials of “unwarranted attacks” on the wedding. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments