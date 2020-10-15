N6bn Lekki Deep Seaport commence work on quay wall construction

Lekki deep seaport

By Godwin Oritse

LEKKI Port Free Trade Zone, LFTZ Enterprise Limited, promoters of the $1.5billion (about N6billion) Lekki Deep Sea Port, currently under construction at the Lagos Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, has commenced construction of the 680m long quay wall with the driving of the first sets of piles.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony yesterday in Lagos at the project site, the Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Ruogang Du, said that the commencement of piling of the quay wall, which is a major phase of the construction, symbolises a significant step towards the timely delivery of the project.

Du said despite the setback occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, both the investors and the contractors have demonstrated admirable commitment to deliver the project as and when due, with construction now at full steam.

“However, developers and investors in Lekki Port have not stopped moving forward. We are actively resuming construction and are striving to fulfil our commitment to officially open the port for operations in the first half of 2023. This is a commitment to Lagos and a commitment to Nigeria, and we will do our best to achieve it” he added.

Similarly Board Chairman, Lekki Port, Mr Biodun Dabiri, lauded the invaluable roles played by the project promoters and stakeholders including Tolaram, China Harbour Engineering Company, Lagos State Government, host communities and the Federal Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority.

He explained that the completion of the port would greatly assist in accommodating the rapid expansion of trade currently being witnessed across the West African region.

“I want to thank all our shareholders for all the support and energy you have put into this project. I keep saying that it is an iconic project. From all indications, we are building history here. Some of the piles we are doing today will last for more than 100 years.With allthe support from everyone that is here, I believe the port will be safely delivered on time”, Dabiri stated.