N750m Security Vote: Produce evidence, Akeredolu tells Ajayi

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the Ondo governorship election, governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his estranged deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi have disagreed on running grants and security votes they collect on a monthly basis.

Ajayi through his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, had alleged that governor Akeredolu collects N750m monthly as security votes.

He also alleged that the wife of the governor and son also collect millions of naira as imprests on monthly basis without occupying any constitutionally recognised positions.

“The governor gets a security vote of 750million naira every month. He, Akeredolu, also gets an imprest of about N150million.”

But the governor in his response through his chief Press Secretary Segun Ajiboye described Ajayi as a liar.

Ajiboye in a statement said; “True to type, Ajayi has resorted to lies and fabrications that Mr Governor gets a monthly payment of N750m as security vote. This brazen misinformation is not a surprise but a true reflection of the unstable and treacherous content in Ajayi.

“The general public is urged to take advantage of the Freedom of Information Act to interrogate both statements by Mr Governor and Ajayi.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Bureaucracy which process such payments is very available to confirm the veracity or frivolity of either of the statements.

“The October 10 governorship election is between integrity and the absence of it.

“The patent greed which has provided motivation for the treachery and perfidy of Ajayi appears to have created further paths of dishonesty to oil his political misadventure. Succinctly, he is misled my his mind of greed.

The statement said that “By his antecedents, Agboola Ajayi would have wittingly provided evidence of the payment of such huge amount even before now if it was true.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.