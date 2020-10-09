N9m missing in Niger Assembly

Justina Asishana, Minna

OVER N9 million has gone missing in the accounts department of the Niger State House of Assembly, The Nation has learnt.

The money which is to be the monthly imprest for September was meant to be for the running of the activities in the Assembly.

The matter is currently been hushed as no official was ready to speak on the issue.

However, sources at the Assembly said the Accountant, having received the imprest for the Assembly last Friday, gave the department heads their allocations and kept the remainder in his office for others to collect on Monday.

However, it was a shock when they came to the office and met that the accountant’s office which was locked was open.

He said that the Accountant was adamant that he locked the door before leaving and the security in the Assembly could not explain how someone broke into an office under their watch.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiodun Wasiu confirmed the incident. He said some money went missing in the House of Assembly.