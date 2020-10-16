NAB seeks inclusion for PWDs

In commemoration of the White Cane Safety Day, the Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB) has called for government’s special intervention in the plights of visually-impaired and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the country. The White Cane Safety Day is an international event marked on October 15 each year since 1964.

Addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday National President of NAB, Ishiyaku Adamu, said: “In our quest to manage COVID-19 and its impact, the Federal Government must not forget their obligations enshrined in the UN convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, more specifically Article 9, which requires countries to identify and eliminate obstacles and barriers and ensure that persons with disabilities can access their environment, transportation and public facilities; and Article 19, which states that persons with disabilities must be able to live independently to be included in the community.”

Also, David Okon, immediate past president of the association, urged the government to subsidise gadgets used by blind persons as applicable in some countries. He added that in designing policies for the new normal occasioned by the pandemic, persons living with disabilities should be considered and included.

