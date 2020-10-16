NACA requires $2.4bn to control HIV

By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) requires $2.4 billion to control the spread of HIV epidemic across the country in the next three years, it was learnt on Thursday.

The agency stated that the money will be used to identify over 90 per cent of people with the disease and put them on life-saving medications to reduce the risk of transmission and save their lives.

The agency, however, noted that when the HIV epidemic is put under control, an additional N75 billion will be required to place 1.5 million people living with HIV (PLHIV) on treatment yearly.

NACA’s Director-General Dr Gambo Aliyu, made this known in Abuja, during a news conference on the presentation of this year’s HIV Quarterly Fact Sheet.

Currently, the prevalence rate of HIV is 1.3 per cent, that is, 1.8 million people are living with HIV/AIDS in the country

Noting that between 2005 and 2018, a total of $6.2bn was spent to identify and treat 60 per cent (1,080,000) of the estimated PLHIV in the country, Dr Aliyu stated that over $5bn (N2.1 Trillion) of the above sum came from international donors – US Govt., PEPFAR programme or from Global Funds.

He, therefore, urged state governments, private organisations and other well-meaning Nigerians to support the Federal Government, as more funds will be needed locally to sustain any achievement made in the long run.